Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Named The NFL’s MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken home another MVP award.

The superstar quarterback won his fourth MVP award Thursday night, and there's no question at all that he deserved it.

It’s also his second straight year earning the honor.

Being named the league’s MVP four times is downright insane, and there’s really no other way to put it. Four times, folks!

He’s been named the MVP four times! It’s hard to put into words how impressive that is, and I’m not even a Packers fan.

In fact, I hate the Packers, but I respect the hell out of Rodgers as quarterback.

The man is a generational talent and he is the main reason why the Packers have been so good for so long. The dude knows how to win and he does it at a high level.

Now, after a dominating 2021-22 season, he has another MVP trophy to put somewhere in his house.

Props to Rodgers for winning the award for his fourth time. He’s a hell of a player.