Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Says People Were ‘Rooting Against’ The Team Because He’s Not Vaccinated

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers said that people were “rooting against” the team in the playoffs game with the 49ers because of his “vaccination status.”

“There were a ton of people tuning in, rooting against us for one reason and one reason only,” the Green Bay star shared during his appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show. The comments come at the 2:11:48 minute mark.(RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on,” he added. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says He Gives ‘Less F**ks’ And That There’s ‘A Lot Of Joy In Being Unapologetically Yourself’)

WATCH:

“Enjoy, revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs,” Rodgers continued. He also noted that “anger” has been thrown his way because of “fear” around COVID.

Later on in the show, Rodgers talked about his comments during an ESPN interview where he called out President Joe Biden’s claims that COVID-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” The comments come at the 2:34:48 minute mark.

The NFL star said that “there were parts of answers [in that interview] that weren’t entire, like the answer” he gave “about the president was a longer answer and some of the answers were pared down.” But he said he stands by what he said in it.

“I really felt like at some point I was gonna have to talk about it,” the NFL star said. “I was interested to see how it would start and there was a witch hunt, for sure. Who’s vaccinated, who’s not, who can we shame? I think as the narrative of COVID change, you’re going to see a lot of people recanting their statements and changing history and revising what happened.”