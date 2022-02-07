Editorial

REPORT: The Packers And Aaron Rodgers Are ‘On The Same Page’

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he walks off the field after their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers might not be leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Ever since the 49ers eliminated the Packers from the playoffs, there’s been a ton of chatter about what Rodgers will do and where he’ll play next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he might be sticking around in Green Bay.

According to Kyle Malzhan, Jeremy Fowler said during an appearance on ESPN that the franchise’s leadership and the team’s star quarterback are “on the same page.”

It’s going to be fascinating to see what the Packers end up doing with Rodgers. Last offseason was total chaos as the team’s star quarterback allegedly wanted a change of scenery.

It seemed like the franchise was engulfed by chaos day after day until he actually returned and started winning some games.

Now, the Packers find themselves in the exact same situation, but it sounds like the waters aren’t nearly as choppy.

The Packers seem to have given Rodgers just about everything he wanted, and they dominated during the regular season.

It was very disappointing to get bounced early in the playoffs, but clearly, the team is trending up as long as Rodgers sticks around.

 

Let us know in the comments whether or not you think Rodgers will be playing for the Packers next season.