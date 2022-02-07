REPORT: The Packers And Aaron Rodgers Are ‘On The Same Page’

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers might not be leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Ever since the 49ers eliminated the Packers from the playoffs, there’s been a ton of chatter about what Rodgers will do and where he’ll play next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he might be sticking around in Green Bay.

Brett Favre Discusses Aaron Rodgers’ Future, And His Comments Will Make Fans Nervous https://t.co/zEwcluotQm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2022

According to Kyle Malzhan, Jeremy Fowler said during an appearance on ESPN that the franchise’s leadership and the team’s star quarterback are “on the same page.”

Jeremy Fowler just reported on ESPN that everyone in the #Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) February 6, 2022

(Cont.): Fowler also went onto report that he’s heard both Rodgers and the #Packers Front Office have had meetings, but they haven’t been “too intense yet”, recapping the season/pieces they like/etc. Which is on par for other reports. — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) February 6, 2022

It’s going to be fascinating to see what the Packers end up doing with Rodgers. Last offseason was total chaos as the team’s star quarterback allegedly wanted a change of scenery.

It seemed like the franchise was engulfed by chaos day after day until he actually returned and started winning some games.

Now, the Packers find themselves in the exact same situation, but it sounds like the waters aren’t nearly as choppy.

Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Future With The Packers. Should Fans Start Getting Nervous? https://t.co/GqxLgl9Rtl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

The Packers seem to have given Rodgers just about everything he wanted, and they dominated during the regular season.

It was very disappointing to get bounced early in the playoffs, but clearly, the team is trending up as long as Rodgers sticks around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Let us know in the comments whether or not you think Rodgers will be playing for the Packers next season.