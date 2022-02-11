Kanye West’s New Love Interest Green Leather Mini Could Not Be Any Shorter

Kanye West’s new love interest, Julia Fox, definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a leather mini-skirt that could not have been any shorter.

The 31-year-old actress looked truly striking in the green leather mini and matching low-cut, cropped leather vest when she stepped out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles. The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Friday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black leather jacket and black leather high-heeled boots. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

To say the look was a show-stopper would be a serious understatement.

The “Uncut Gems” star has been making a lot of headlines lately, from the extremely low-cut pants she wore out and about with the 44-year-old rapper, to her opening up about being into foursomes, partner-swapping and her past job of being a dominatrix.

