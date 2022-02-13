The Rams And Matthew Stafford Win The Super Bowl 23-20 Over The Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions.

Entering Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, everyone debated what would happen, and at the end of the day, Matthew Stafford and company showed up.

When the clock hit zero, the Rams won 23-20.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how happy I am for the Rams to win this game. I’m borderline at the point of being emotional.

Matthew Stafford wasted more than a decade in Detroit and he’s now won the Super Bowl.

What an incredible night of football in America. There’s really no other way to sum it up. The entire playoffs were incredible, and tonight didn’t disappoint.

Welcome to football in America! Major props to Stafford and the Rams for taking care of business. I couldn’t be happier!