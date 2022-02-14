Watch The Latest Preview For ‘Ambulance’ With Jake Gyllenhaal

“Ambulance” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film with Jake Gyllenhaal, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A pair of thieves tries to pull off a bank robbery in downtown Los Angeles. When the heist goes wrong, the two hijack an ambulance to make their getaway.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that get your heart pumping? Just wait until you see the latest preview. Fire it up below!

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and I’m here for every second of the action. Michael Bay directed it, and we all know what that means.

There will be nonstop action and explosions throughout the entire movie. Has Michael Bay ever made a movie in the past 25 years that didn’t include a bunch of over the top explosions?

I think the answer to that is no.

Now, he’s teamed up with one of the biggest stars in all of Hollywood for a robbery film, and I think it’s safe to say that it’s going to be lit.

As you can tell from the previews, things are going to go very wrong for everyone involved. That’s a great sign for fans!

For those of you interested, you can catch “Ambulance” starting April 8!