Rams Star Van Jefferson Says He Got ‘Three Prizes’ After Winning The Super Bowl And Welcoming His Newborn Son

Rams star Van Jefferson had won a hell of a day after he helped his team win Super Bowl LVI and he and his wife welcomed their newborn son.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson shared on his Instagram Live after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday.

“I got three prizes today,” he added. “My wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

There was even a video posted on social media of the Rams’ wide receiver running out of the stadium after the win when he learned his wife, Samaria had gone into labor, even though she wasn’t supposed to be due until the 17th. (RELATED: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige And Kendrick Lamar Perform All-Star Show At Super Bowl LVI)

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported that Jefferson's wife was seen "leaving the stadium on a stretcher" ahead of giving birth.

On February 3, the Rams‘ player posted several sweet photos on Instagram of him and Samaria after games dating back to high school.

“Thankful I’ve been able to share these moments with you since high school!” Jefferson shared.

The two are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Bella.

Congratulations!