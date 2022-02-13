Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige And Kendrick Lamar Perform All-Star Show At Super Bowl LVI

Superstar rappers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar put on an unforgettable all-star performance Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.

During the halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Dr. Dre kicked things off as he introduced Snoop Dogg who rapped some of his greatest hits. He was followed by a surprise performance by rapper 50 cent.

WATCH:

It was then Mary J. Blige’s turn and she brought all the heat. Kendrick Lamar next rocked the house with a melody of fan favorites. Superstar rapper Eminem blew the stadium off when he rapped “Lose Yourself.” The show finished with Dr. Dre’s “Still Dre” with all the performers joining in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The five artists entertained the packed house at the end of the second quarter as the Los Angeles Rams lead 13-10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Yahoo Sports noted. The superstar’s have a combined total of 43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, the NFL noted.

Ahead of the big game, several of the hitmakers talked about the NFL celebrating the hip-hop artists in what was promised to be the most epic halftime show ever, and boy did it deliver.

“We’re going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been long time ago,” Dre shared, the Associated Press noted.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

“It’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized,” he added. “I think we’re going to do a fantastic job. We’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.” (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Super Bowl LIV)

“We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop because we know a lot of people that don’t want hip-hop onstage,” Snoop Dogg shared. “But we’re here now and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Super Bowl halftime shows have always been memorable, and Sunday’s did not disappoint. Some of the artists’ shows that also stand out from past games would have to be Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars in 2016, The Who in 2010 and Prince’s unforgettable show at Super Bowl XLI in 2007, just to name a few.