Russell Wilson Says It’s His ‘Goal’ To Keep Playing For The Seahawks

Russell Wilson wants to continue playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

The superstar quarterback flirted with a change of scenery last offseason and many expect him to do the same again.

However, it sounds like Wilson wants to stick around.

“I’ve been fortunate to play 10 amazing years in Seattle, so my hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision. That’s the goal. It’s never really been anything different,” Wilson said during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio when talking about his future, according to Heavy.

It really does look like Wilson is trying to avoid having major issues this offseason like he did in 2021.

Why is he so intent on returning? I don’t know, but his tone seems very different from a year ago. Maybe, he thinks the Seahawks are in a solid position to win.

What I know for sure is that if the Seahawks can give Wilson some weapons, he can 100% bring them back to an elite position.

However, he can’t do it alone. We’ve seen what happens when Seattle doesn’t put talent around him. He can only take them so far and often has to run around for his life behind one of the worst lines in football.

All things considered, Seahawks fans should be very happy with these comments!