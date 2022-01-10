Russell Wilson Says He Wants To Return To The Seahawks

It sounds like Russell Wilson wants to remain as a member of the Seahawks.

Just like last season, there’s been a lot of chatter about whether or not Wilson will be moved in the offseason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he wants to stay in Seattle.

“I pray that I’m back. That’s always the hope. That’s my focus,” Wilson said after beating the Cardinals. You can watch his full comments below.

“I love this city. I love this team. I left it all out on the field every play. I have always dreamed of being here in Seattle. I’ve always dreamed of playing 20 years here, and that’s my prayer.”@DangeRussWilson when asked about his future in Seattle@Seahawks | @ShannonSpake pic.twitter.com/00UjlGYGSG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2022

Judging from the video clip above, Wilson certainly appears to be sincere when he says he wants to stay in Seattle.

He was full of joy in that video. He couldn’t have seemed happier.

Yet, we all know it’s not that simple, and there are a lot of moving parts. Do we all remember the drama of last offseason?

Reports about Wilson being traded went on for months! It was one of the major stories of the offseason. Only Aaron Rodgers not getting traded might have been bigger.

Yet, he stayed with the Seahawks, and it now sounds like he wants to do it again.

We’ll see what happens, but as of right now, it seems like the Seahawks are in a good position.