REPORT: Russell Wilson ‘Wants To Explore His Options’

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks on the field during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants a potential change of scenery.

The Seahawks had a very disappointing season as Wilson struggled with a finger injury, and it now sounds like he might want out. According to Ian Rapoport, the star passer “wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, at this time it’s not crystal clear whether or not Seattle would even be open to the idea of moving their best player.

For those of you who remember, the 2021 offseason was full of trade speculation between Wilson and the Seahawks.

It seemed like there was a new report every other day that he might get moved, but it never ended up happening.

Now, it sounds like fans might be in for the exact same ride this offseason as Wilson reportedly wants to look at other options.

As a betting man, I’d bet right now that Wilson is still in Seattle in 2022, but you never know. It hasn’t seemed like a stable situation for awhile at this point.

Get ready for a ton of chaos because it’s crystal clear that’s what we’re going to get with the Seahawks and Wilson for the second year in a row!