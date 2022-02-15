Editorial

Cincinnati Football Coach Luke Fickell Agrees To Monster Contract Extension

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats stands on the sidelines during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell has agreed to a substantial extension with the Bearcats.

According to ESPN, Fickell’s extension goes through the 2028 season, and will pay him $5 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The contract makes Fickell one of the highest paid coaches in the sport, which is incredibly impressive when you consider the fact he’s coaching a team outside of the P5.

This is a great move from Cincy. There are very few great coaches in college football, and Fickell is absolutely one of them.

When you find a great coach, you do whatever is necessary to keep him. Now, the Bearcats have given Fickell the bag to stick around for several more seasons.

If you’re a fan of the Bearcats, this should be music to your ears. The man led the Bearcats to the G5’s first playoff appearance, and they also beat Notre Dame last season.

Despite not having the same resources as traditional powerhouses, Fickell has found a way to make Cincy incredibly competitive.

It should be fun to see what he does over the next several years. Clearly, the Bearcats have found their man!