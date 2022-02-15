Cincinnati Football Coach Luke Fickell Agrees To Monster Contract Extension

Cincinnati football coach Luke Fickell has agreed to a substantial extension with the Bearcats.

According to ESPN, Fickell’s extension goes through the 2028 season, and will pay him $5 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The contract makes Fickell one of the highest paid coaches in the sport, which is incredibly impressive when you consider the fact he’s coaching a team outside of the P5.

“We have to invest in people,” Luke Fickell tells ESPN as he agrees to a new contract and significant staff raises — pending board approval — on cusp of move to Big 12. https://t.co/lxLAKxNAQl — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2022

This is a great move from Cincy. There are very few great coaches in college football, and Fickell is absolutely one of them.

When you find a great coach, you do whatever is necessary to keep him. Now, the Bearcats have given Fickell the bag to stick around for several more seasons.

If you’re a fan of the Bearcats, this should be music to your ears. The man led the Bearcats to the G5’s first playoff appearance, and they also beat Notre Dame last season.

Despite not having the same resources as traditional powerhouses, Fickell has found a way to make Cincy incredibly competitive.

It should be fun to see what he does over the next several years. Clearly, the Bearcats have found their man!