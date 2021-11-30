Will Luke Fickell Be The Next Football Coach At Notre Dame?

Will Notre Dame target Luke Fickell as the next football coach of the Fighting Irish?

Brian Kelly stunned the college football world when he decided to leave South Bend for Baton Rouge, and that means Notre Dame is on the hunt for a new leader. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach makes a hell of a lot of sense and should 100% be the first call the Fighting Irish make. There’s been some chatter about Urban Meyer, but that’s almost certainly a pipe dream.

However, Fickell is a very real option, and I can’t imagine he’d say no.

He’s the best available coach in the region, has deep recruiting ties to the midwest and has tons of head coaching experience.

Fickell took an average Cincy program and turned them into the best program in the G5. As I write this, the Bearcats are on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff, and will be the first G5 team to ever do it if they win the AAC title.

Fickell’s record speaks for itself and Notre Dame needs a home run hire to replace Kelly. They have to pick up the phone and gauge Fickell’s interest.

Trust me when I say the fan base would welcome him with open arms and he might be the best option on the table.