REPORT: JT Daniels Might Transfer To A Group Of Five Team

JT Daniels is reportedly preparing to make a bold decision.

The former Georgia quarterback is back in the transfer portal after deciding to leave Athens in order to get on the field, and he might end up at a much smaller program than initially expected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, “the initial word on Daniels was that he’d most likely land at a Group of Five program with a clean opportunity to start and put up big numbers.”

Yes, the former five star recruit might land on a G5 team.

This is a bit of a surprising update. Daniels has played for USC and Georgia, and dropping down to the G5 seems unnecessary.

You’d have to think there’s at least one P5 team that would take Daniels. Hell, let’s get him on the phone with Wisconsin.

After missing out on Caleb Williams, I’d 100% take a shot at Daniels as our starter over Graham Mertz, unless the latter has dramatically improved.

If Daniels does go down to a G5 team, he should see if Cincy wants his services. Luke Fickell is a great coach and there’s talent on the roster.

He could put up absurd numbers with the Bearcats. He’s got enough talent to start at 95% of schools in the country. He would almost certainly end up terrorizing G5 defenses if that’s the route he chooses to take.

It should be interesting to see what he decides, but this is an unexpected twist in the saga.