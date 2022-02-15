Watch The Suspenseful Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Windfall’

“Windfall” looks like it’s going to be an interesting film.

The plot of the Netflix movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that’s simple enough, the trailer paints a pretty ominous picture. Give it a watch below.

What are we all thinking about “Windfall”? Personally, I think it looks good enough to give it a shot on Netflix.

Whenever you have a robbery or hostage film, it doesn’t take much to convince me to give it a shot. That’s just a fact, and we all know Netflix makes fire content.

Look no further than “Ozark” for proof of that fact.

Furthermore, the cast for “Windfall” is outstanding. Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons are great talents.

Is it a little weird to see Segel play such a serious role? Sure, but that’s okay. It’s all part of the game. As for Plemons, he’s been a rising star since his days back on “Friday Night Lights.”

Now, he’s teaming up with two other stars for this Netflix film.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Windfall” starting March 18.