REPORT: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Break Up

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly no longer engaged to Shailene Woodley.

According to multiple sources of In Touch, the two have decided to go their separate ways after being one of the most popular couples in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s over! 💔 Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits one year after announcing their engagement. “Neither of them was happy,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. https://t.co/uhNW19uBgb — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 16, 2022

Well, I guess love is officially dead in America. If the Green Bay Packers star quarterback and Woodley can’t make it, who can? They seemed like they were great for each other.

However, it just wasn’t meant to be and they’re reportedly both back on the market.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS https://t.co/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

The good news for Rodgers is that he won’t have any trouble finding a new girlfriend. He just won his fourth MVP award, and he’ll immediately become one of the most notable single men in America.

He’s rich, a famous football player and a great athlete. He could have a new girlfriend in the next hour if he wanted one.

That’s the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

Hopefully, they both enjoy their new paths as their fans mourn what could have been!