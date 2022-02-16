Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Break Up

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers smiles as he walks off the field after their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly no longer engaged to Shailene Woodley.

According to multiple sources of In Touch, the two have decided to go their separate ways after being one of the most popular couples in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I guess love is officially dead in America. If the Green Bay Packers star quarterback and Woodley can’t make it, who can? They seemed like they were great for each other.

However, it just wasn’t meant to be and they’re reportedly both back on the market.

The good news for Rodgers is that he won’t have any trouble finding a new girlfriend. He just won his fourth MVP award, and he’ll immediately become one of the most notable single men in America.

He’s rich, a famous football player and a great athlete. He could have a new girlfriend in the next hour if he wanted one.

That’s the reality of the situation.

 

Hopefully, they both enjoy their new paths as their fans mourn what could have been!