Charles Barkley Says He Doesn’t Want To Die On TV Sitting Next To Shaq’s ‘Fat A**’

Charles Barkley (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express and Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Charles Barkley had a line for the ages Tuesday night.

While discussing potentially retiring from his spot on “Inside the NBA” on TNT, the former NBA star made it clear he has no intention of dying on set. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brad Townsend, Barkley said, “And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

This is another great example of why people love Charles Barkley so much. You never know what he might say. That’s just a fact.

Whenever he opens his mouth, he might say something off the walls, and that’s why people love him so much.

He’s a nonstop content machine, and you’re just lying to yourself if you say he’s not.

In a world that lacks authenticity, Barkley has an overwhelming amount, and his realness is why people love him so much.

You think he wants to die while sitting next to Shaq on the set of “Inside the NBA”? Hell no. He wants to be cutting it up on a golf course.

He wouldn’t have it any other way!

Never change, Chuck! Never change.