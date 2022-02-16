Charles Barkley Says He Doesn’t Want To Die On TV Sitting Next To Shaq’s ‘Fat A**’

Charles Barkley had a line for the ages Tuesday night.

While discussing potentially retiring from his spot on "Inside the NBA" on TNT, the former NBA star made it clear he has no intention of dying on set.

According to Brad Townsend, Barkley said, “And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

At the end of the call, Barkley was asked how much longer he’ll continue to be a broadcaster. Barkley, 59, says he has 2 years left on his contract “and that’s probably going to be it for me.” …. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 15, 2022

“It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 15, 2022

This is another great example of why people love Charles Barkley so much. You never know what he might say. That’s just a fact.

Whenever he opens his mouth, he might say something off the walls, and that’s why people love him so much.

He’s a nonstop content machine, and you’re just lying to yourself if you say he’s not.

In a world that lacks authenticity, Barkley has an overwhelming amount, and his realness is why people love him so much.

You think he wants to die while sitting next to Shaq on the set of “Inside the NBA”? Hell no. He wants to be cutting it up on a golf course.

He wouldn’t have it any other way!

Never change, Chuck! Never change.