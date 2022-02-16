Dabo Swinney Sits On Christopher Vizzina’s Lap In Bizarre Photo

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is making the rounds for a strange reason.

The two-time national champion took a photo while sitting on Christopher Vizzina’s lap, and it’s a downright bizarre situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the very strange photo below in the tweet from @CFBLive247_.

Dabo Swinney new recruiting strategy, sit on a recruits lap. pic.twitter.com/ECVkgjBo0W — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) February 14, 2022

What is going on here, Dabo? Who thought it was a good idea for him to take a photo like he’s a little kid on Santa’s lap?

It’s pretty damn weird. I drag LSU coach Brian Kelly on a regular basis for his insanely stupid stunts with recruits, and while this isn’t that bad from Dabo, he’s trending in a direction he doesn’t want to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by † (@christopher_vizzina)

Generally speaking, there’s pretty much never a reason for a grown man to be taking photos on a teenager’s lap. It’s weird I had to even type that out, but here we are.

I also say this as a guy who likes Dabo. I think he’s a great coach and leader. I just don’t understand why though this was a good idea or was going to look cool.

Next time, take a photo shaking the young man’s hand and leave the lap photos to whoever he might be dating.

H/T: BroBible