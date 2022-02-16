Editorial

Dabo Swinney Sits On Christopher Vizzina’s Lap In Bizarre Photo

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on against the Connecticut Huskies during the second quarter during their game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is making the rounds for a strange reason.

The two-time national champion took a photo while sitting on Christopher Vizzina’s lap, and it’s a downright bizarre situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the very strange photo below in the tweet from @CFBLive247_.

What is going on here, Dabo? Who thought it was a good idea for him to take a photo like he’s a little kid on Santa’s lap?

It’s pretty damn weird. I drag LSU coach Brian Kelly on a regular basis for his insanely stupid stunts with recruits, and while this isn’t that bad from Dabo, he’s trending in a direction he doesn’t want to go.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by † (@christopher_vizzina)

Generally speaking, there’s pretty much never a reason for a grown man to be taking photos on a teenager’s lap. It’s weird I had to even type that out, but here we are.

I also say this as a guy who likes Dabo. I think he’s a great coach and leader. I just don’t understand why though this was a good idea or was going to look cool.

Next time, take a photo shaking the young man’s hand and leave the lap photos to whoever he might be dating.

H/T: BroBible