Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Agrees To A Big Extension

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is sticking around in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines announced late Wednesday afternoon that Harbaugh has agreed to a five-year extension that will take him through the 2026 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but I have no doubt he’s getting a bag of cash.

The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension. 🗞 https://t.co/ZQUpWmigv3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Tpr4c8iQ6S — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 16, 2022

If you’re a Michigan fan, you have to be very happy with this news. Now, are some delusional Michigan fans going to argue the team should find someone else?

Yes, and those idiots should be ignored. Outside of the 2020 COVID-19 season, Harbaugh has been a very solid coach.

Has he been disappointing at times? Without a doubt, but he also just had Michigan’s most successful season in a very long time.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten, beat Ohio State and made the College Football Playoff. For the first time in a long time, there is real optimism and hope in Ann Arbor.

The main person responsible for that is Jim Harbaugh.

Now, it’s time to see if Harbaugh can fly any higher with his team. Right now, I wouldn’t want to bet against him.