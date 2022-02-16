REPORT: Derek Carr Might Get An Extension Worth $40 Million Annually

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr might get a massive contract extension.

Carr had a solid season leading the Raiders, despite the fact the team was constantly consumed with chaos. Now, it sounds like he might get paid for it.

According to Vincent Bonsignore, no official extension offers have been exchanged yet, but it’s believed Carr might get $40 million a year.

As it relates to Derek Carr and the @Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension. You’ll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I’ve been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 15, 2022

So, if it’s a two-year deal at $40m per year, when you factor in the 2021 salary it would be three years, $100m. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 15, 2022

That’s a ton of money for Carr to potentially earn! It might surprise some people, but he’s also probably worth that kind of money.

Winning quarterbacks are incredibly valuable in the NFL, and while Carr might not be a superstar, he is the steady hand that leaders the franchise.

It’s much easier to pay him than it is to try to find a new quarterback. Plus, he’s substantially better than most people realize.

Just because he’s not ultra-athlete or doesn’t have a cannon for an arm doesn’t mean he’s not a solid quarterback. Trust me, he can 100% play.

It should be interesting to see how long it takes to get a deal hammered out, but it certainly sounds like Carr is going to get paid.