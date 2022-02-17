Matthew Stafford Hammers A Drink During The Rams Super Bowl Parade

Matthew Stafford was on a different level Wednesday during the Super Bowl parade for the Rams.

The superstar quarterback led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals this past Sunday, and he was in very high spirits during the parade. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did The Refs Blow A Major Call To Let The Rams Win The Super Bowl? It Seems Very Possible https://t.co/HMXVGAE93G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2022

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, the talented passer addressed the crowd and told them, “I’m damn happy to be standing up here with you guys celebrating this sh*t.”

A few moments later, he hammered some kind of drink. Fire up the awesome video below.

Matt Stafford thinks this parade is in St Louis pic.twitter.com/KV8IioUfCE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2022

I absolutely love Stafford’s vibe and energy. For more than a decade, most of the league wrote him off as a quarterback who couldn’t win.

People wrote him off as nothing more than a passer who padded his stats during blowout losses with the Lions. Now, he’s a Super Bowl champion with the Rams, and he’s soaking it all up.

As I’ve said many times before, if you win the Super Bowl, you 100% have the right to hammer as many beers as you want.

Most players never get close to a Super Bowl. That’s the reality of the situation. So, if you do win a ring, you better party like tomorrow isn’t coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Props to Stafford for cutting loose. As a Lions fan, nobody is happier than me to see it!