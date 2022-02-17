The Minnesota Vikings Officially Hire Kevin O’Connell As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings officially have a new head coach.

The Vikings announced Wednesday afternoon that Kevin O'Connell has officially been tapped as the next man to lead the franchise.

Minnesota decided on the former Rams OC in early February, but they couldn’t hire him until the Super Bowl wrapped up.

While I didn’t hate or love the hire when news broke a couple weeks ago, I do think Vikings fans should be very happy.

O’Connell and his offense with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp pulled off an awesome performance in the Super Bowl to win themselves the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, he’s been tasked with turning the Vikings around. While the Vikings certainly have the tools to be competitive, it hasn’t happened at the level many have been hoping for the past couple seasons.

Can he be the man who brings the team glory with Kirk Cousins under center? It’s hard to say, but I wouldn’t rule anything out.

Clearly, he knows what it takes to win in the NFL at a high level.

