Weird Video Of Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Goes Viral, He Later Tweets He Loves Her

A video of Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews is blowing up the internet.

In a video tweeted Wednesday night by @kellyinvegas, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was at a Texas Tech basketball game with his future wife, and he didn’t look overly pumped. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, he said something to Matthews and then she proceeded to make bizarre facial expressions to her friend. You can watch it below.

Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy. pic.twitter.com/IOoB3f3VAp — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) February 17, 2022

To make matters even stranger, after the game, Mahomes tweeted, “Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 [heart emoji].”

Man people are weird… love you babe @brittanylynne8 ❤️ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022

Obviously, we have no idea what was being said, but does that look like a guy who was having fun? Absolutely not.

That looked like a guy who was in a living hell. While I’m not a lip reader, Matthews’ weird facial expressions would seem to indicate she heard something she didn’t like.

I’m basing that off my very limited experience with women, but I think you guys understand what I’m getting at.

Instagram Star Nukes Patrick Mahomes’ Family With Epic Tweet https://t.co/udZYqro2jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 9, 2022

It’s amazing how often his family ends up in the news. At this point, they’re almost in the news even more than he is, and that’s a problem.

Whenever family members become the story in the world of sports, you know things have gone drastically wrong.

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Gets Caught On Video Behaving Like An Idiot https://t.co/NCcHwhfEmi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Someone who loves this guy needs to get him a vacation by himself for a very long time.