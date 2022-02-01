Paige Spiranac Nukes Jackson Mahomes And Brittany Mathews With Epic Tweet

Paige Spiranac woke up and chose violence after the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the playoffs.

The Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after an overtime win over Patrick Mahomes and company. Following the loss, Spiranac fired off a hall of fame tweet about his brother Jackson and fiancée Brittany Matthews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Sends Insane Tweet After Behaving Like An Idiot https://t.co/PE0ExqEcnt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2022

“Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks,” Spiranac tweeted after the Chiefs were upset at home by the Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 30, 2022

Folks, how do we report a murder on Twitter? That is about as brutal and funny as it gets. She just smoked both of Mahomes’ family members, and she did it in front of the whole country.

Go off, Paige! Go off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

It’s amazing how many people can’t stand Brittany Matthews or Jackson Mahomes. I guess that’s what happens when you routinely behave like morons.

Matthews sprayed random strangers with champagne and then acted like a victim when she got called out for it!

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Pulls Off Pathetic Move After Behaving Like An Idiot https://t.co/VhFc471uaj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2022

Luckily, we don’t have to deal with them until next season. You have no idea how happy that makes me. I could cry tears of joy.

On behalf of America, I would like to thank Joe Burrow and the Bengals for beating the Chiefs. We don’t have to hear about Patrick Mahomes’ idiot brother and girlfriend until next season! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022

Talk that trash, Paige! I’m right there with you.