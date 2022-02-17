Editorial

Tiger Woods Says He’s Going To ‘Fight Like Hell’ To Play Golf At A High Level Again

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is doing his best to return to a high level of golf.

Woods was in a terrible car crash in early 2021 that resulted in significant lower body injuries. Since the crash, many have wondered if the golf superstar will ever be able to return to his old self. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he’s doing his best to get there.

According to Rex Hoggard, Woods told the media he’s going to “fight like hell” to play at the highest level possible.

Woods also said he 100% plans on playing on the PGA Tour again, but he just won’t be able to play the full schedule.

It would be incredible to watch Woods win another major golf event after bouncing back from his accident. Remember, he suffered tibia and fibula injuries.

That’s the kind of situation that should end your career.

Yet, Woods has done everything possible to continue fighting in order to make sure that his golf career doesn’t end just yet.

At the very least, you have to applaud him for refusing to give up after a terribly difficult situation.

We’ll have to wait and see when he officially returns to a high level of golf, but if there’s one thing we all know, it’s that you should never bet against Tiger Woods.