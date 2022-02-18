EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Barr Introduces Bill Waiving Costs For Americans Fleeing Ukraine

Republican Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr introduced legislation Friday that would waive the requirement for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to reimburse the U.S. government for costs related to a possible emergency evacuation if Russia invades Ukraine.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, titled the RETURN Act. Currently, Americans’ are responsible for paying the government for the costs of evacuation, according to U.S. law. Most times, evacuation is to a location close to the crisis that is safe and is usually not the U.S. That means U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents have to pay the government for costs such as hotels, food, clothing, medication and other necessities.

Barr said if illegal migrants can be released into the U.S., then citizens should be able to return to the U.S. from a war zone. He also mentioned Biden leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan.

“Cost should not be a barrier for Americans fleeing Ukraine if a Russian invasion occurs. Congress must act now to ensure President Biden doesn’t leave Americans behind enemy lines for the second time in less than two years,” Barr told the Daily Caller.

Barr also mentioned how a provision in the bill would waive the COVID-19 test requirement for citizens and residents to reenter the U.S. (RELATED: Journalists On The Ground Reveal How American Media Is Botching Coverage Of Russia)

“Furthermore, my proposal waives the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to be presented for reentry into the United States,” he added. “If undocumented immigrants can be released into American communities without COVID-19 testing, U.S. citizens should be able to return to their country from a war zone without one too.” (RELATED: Biden Ends Speech By Saying He Has To Return To DC Because Of ‘Little Thing Going On In Europe’)

President Biden has continued to say he believes Russia will invade Ukraine and ended an infrastructure speech Thursday in Ohio by saying he had to go deal with a “little thing going on in Europe.”