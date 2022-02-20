‘Yellowstone’ Fans Should Be Hoping For As Many Great Spin-Offs As Possible

“Yellowstone” fans should hope Taylor Sheridan keeps cranking out great shows.

Recently, it was announced that the “Yellowstone” universe would expand with a second prequel series called “1932.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Currently, the first prequel series “1883” is airing on Paramount+, and it’s absolutely incredible.

However, I recently came across an article from Den of Geek wondering whether or not the “Yellowstone” universe is growing too large.

Including “6666,” which hasn’t aired yet, there are a total of three spin-offs in the works or already out. “1883” is airing and “1932” and “6666,” which we saw the seeds of in season four of “Yellowstone,” are both in development.

To answer the question as simply as possible, no, the “Yellowstone” universe isn’t getting too big. Are there people who think the quick growth might be a problem?

Sure, but they’re wrong.

“Yellowstone” is a smashing success because it doesn’t focus on promoting nonsense or garbage. It’s just fun entertainment.

“1883” is the same way. Do you know what they have in common? People can’t get enough of them.

As TV fans and as fans of the Kevin Costner hit series, we should all be hoping Sheridan continues to create fun shows loaded with action, suspense and wild storylines. Unlike 99% of what you see on TV, “Yellowstone” isn’t preachy at all.

It’s about battling to protect what’s yours and defending your family. Not surprisingly, millions of fans find it to be entertaining!

So, to put it as simply as possible, there is no problem at all with the “Yellowstone” universe expanding!