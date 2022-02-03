‘Yellowstone’ Officially Renewed For Season 5

“Yellowstone” is officially returning for another season.

The hit Paramount Network show announced on its Instagram page Thursday morning that season five is officially happening. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The announcement was more or less just a formality at this point, and fans still don’t know when new episodes will start airing.

Obviously, this is great news, and I’m super excited. We all knew another season was going to happen, but it’s great to hear the news is official.

After all, you can’t simply end the show after season four! There are so many loose ends that still need to be tied up.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let's just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved.

“Yellowstone” is the best show currently on TV, and I’m not really sure there’s a close second. The prequel “1883” is also great, but it’s hard to compare the two because they’re very different. Plus, “1883” hasn’t even aired an entire season yet.

The 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Finale Gets Massive TV Ratings, Proves Americans Love Non-Woke Entertainment

More than anything, I’m excited to get back to the ranch with the Duttons! It can’t come soon enough. I need to know how the war to save the Yellowstone ends, and I need to know like I need air in my lungs.

Today was already an awesome day, and it got a bit better with this incredible update!