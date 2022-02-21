Antonio Brown Posts An X-Ray On Instagram Claiming The Buccaneers Knew He Was Hurt

Antonio Brown’s war against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn’t over just yet.

Brown was cut by the Bucs after quitting against the Jets, throwing his gear in the stands and storming off the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Antonio Brown After He Strips Down And Quits https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

The talented but troubled receiver has maintained that he was hurt, and he’s now doubled down on that stance. In a screenshot captured by Rick Stroud, Brown posted an x-ray on his Instagram story further alleging the team knew he was hurt and tried to play him anyways.

You can see a photo of the image, which is no longer up, below.

Antonio Brown released this image of his foot/ankle injury on his IG account with usual claims that #Bucs made him play hurt, Tom Brady didn’t throw him the football and Bruce Arians fired him for being hurt. pic.twitter.com/tLOTOshcfm — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 21, 2022

It seems like Antonio Brown is just refusing to let the situation with the Bucs go away. This is getting really petty at this point.

The reality of the situation is that nobody forced Antonio Brown to behave like a child. Nobody forced him to quit on his team.

Antonio Brown Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game https://t.co/h7F7Ne9xf0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

He’s an adult man, and he made his choices. If he can’t deal with the fallout of getting cut, then he has to figure that out on his own.

Why he continues to drag this issue out is beyond me. If he wants to focus on getting back in the NFL, then do that!

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 7, 2022

What you don’t do is continue to attack a team that gave you a shot to revive your career. It’s just pathetic to continue to watch, and this post was beyond stupid.