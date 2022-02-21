Editorial

Antonio Brown Posts An X-Ray On Instagram Claiming The Buccaneers Knew He Was Hurt

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown’s war against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn’t over just yet.

Brown was cut by the Bucs after quitting against the Jets, throwing his gear in the stands and storming off the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The talented but troubled receiver has maintained that he was hurt, and he’s now doubled down on that stance. In a screenshot captured by Rick Stroud, Brown posted an x-ray on his Instagram story further alleging the team knew he was hurt and tried to play him anyways.

You can see a photo of the image, which is no longer up, below.

It seems like Antonio Brown is just refusing to let the situation with the Bucs go away. This is getting really petty at this point.

The reality of the situation is that nobody forced Antonio Brown to behave like a child. Nobody forced him to quit on his team.

He’s an adult man, and he made his choices. If he can’t deal with the fallout of getting cut, then he has to figure that out on his own.

Why he continues to drag this issue out is beyond me. If he wants to focus on getting back in the NFL, then do that!

What you don’t do is continue to attack a team that gave you a shot to revive your career. It’s just pathetic to continue to watch, and this post was beyond stupid.