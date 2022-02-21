‘Take A Breath’: Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Check On Fans’ Condition

Billie Eilish stopped her concert at Madison Square Garden to check on the status of fans near the stage, asking people to “take a breath.”

In a video from her concert in New York City over the weekend, the 20-year-old appeared on stage and can be heard telling a fan it was okay to sit down, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

At one point in the clip, the “bad guy” hitmaker asked everyone to “take a breath” and said to those down in floor seating area to just “step back.”

She also asked fans to give “everyone some room.” After they did so, she restarted the concert. (RELATED: ‘Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies’’: Billie Eilish Says Hollywood Is Like High School)

Earlier in February, the “lovely” hitmaker stopped another show in Georgia when she noticed a fan in the crowd who appeared to be struggling to breathe, Entertainment Tonight noted.

“You need an inhaler?” the superstar singer can be heard saying in several clips that surfaced on social media from her show in Atlanta as part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.”

“Do we have an inhaler?” she added as she turned to members of her crew. “Can we just grab one?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish continued. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd. You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker could then be seen blowing a kiss and mouthing the words “I love you” to the fan in the crowd.