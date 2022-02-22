Aaron Rodgers Posts Emotional Message On Instagram. Is He Leaving The Packers?

Aaron Rodgers spun up a bunch of attention late Monday night with an emotional Instagram post.

Everyone in the NFL world is waiting on pins and needles for Rodgers' decision about whether or not he'll retire or leave the Packers, and his latest post could certainly be interpreted as a goodbye message.

Rodgers wrote the following in part on the 10-picture post:

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys. To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you. To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made. To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace

You can see the full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

It is currently Tuesday, and that means Aaron Rodgers will have his usual interview with Pat McAfee, and we all know the Green Bay Packers star is a genius when it comes to moving the needle.

So let’s recap: – A ‘thankful’ iG post to the Packers from Aaron Rodgers tonight.

– A Rodgers interview on Pat McAfee show tomorrow.

There’s no chance he posted this without realizing many would interpret it as an indication he’s done in Green Bay.

Now, all eyes will be glued to McAfee’s Tuesday show.

If this is the end of the road for Rodgers, he had a hell of a career and will be remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play.

That’s just a fact, and you’re lying to yourself if you can’t admit it. I’m a Lions fan, and I’ll be the first person to admit that Rodgers is a baller.

If this is just Rodgers trolling, then it’s an awesome job because everyone is talking about it right now. I guess we’ll find out when he speaks with Pat McAfee!