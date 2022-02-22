Aaron Rodgers Says ‘No Decision’ On His Future Is Coming Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers won’t make a decision on his future Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback set the NFL on fire with a Monday night Instagram post many interpreted as a sign he was retiring. Furthermore, people expected a potential announcement during his usual Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, but it didn’t happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There will be no news today. No decision on my future today,” Rodgers said during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

You can watch his full comments below.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that, once again, Rodgers has managed to play the media like an absolute fiddle. He knew exactly what he was doing when he sent that Instagram post.

It was a guaranteed way to spin up everyone into a frenzy, make sure they tune in for McAfee’s show and then he didn’t reveal anything.

It’s trolling at a level that is incredibly high. You simply have to respect it!

Now, is a decision coming in the near future? You’d have to think that it’d be made before the NFL draft, but between know and then, I’m not sure if you’ll hear much at all. Welcome to life in the NFL! It’s always best to prepare for the unexpected!