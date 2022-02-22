Editorial

Ryan Clark Goes On Bizarre Rant About Aaron Rodgers

ESPN star Ryan Clark is not happy about Aaron Rodgers getting so much attention.

Rodgers has been in the news a bunch Tuesday because of a late Monday night Instagram post that some people are interpreting as a sign he’s going to retire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, no matter what you think, Clark thinks it’s time to stop talking about the Packers superstar.

“Every time he does something, we dummies engage! … He’s also now become somewhat of a media darling, whether it’s because you love him or you hate to hear him, we all listen,” Clark said during the Tuesday episode of “Get Up.”

You can watch his full rant below.

I honestly don’t even know what to make of this rant from Clark. I have no idea at all. He knows he works in sports media, right?

Aaron Rodgers just won the NFL’s MVP award. How the hell are you not going to talk about him? That makes no sense at all.

 

When you’re an NFL superstar flirting with retirement, people are going to talk about you. That’s the nature of the beast.

That’s the reality of the situation, and a man on ESPN should understand that better than anyone else out there. The fact I even have to say that is insane to me.

I’m not even a Packers fan, but I still completely understand why people talk about Rodgers. You’d have to be an idiot to not get it.