Nick Saban Indicates He’s Not Close To Retiring

It sounds like Alabama football coach Nick Saban has no interest in retiring.

The seven-time national champion is currently 70, and despite showing zero signs of slowing down, plenty of people have wondered when he’ll finally hang up his whistle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it doesn’t sound like it will happen soon.

Saban recently told a crowd of people in Montgomery, Alabama the following about potentially retiring, according to 247Sports:

Everybody asks me when I wanna retire. Retire from what? I’m gonna jump into an empty abyss, aight, of what am I going to do? Because the very challenges that I talk about and the things in our profession that concern me – for you and for me both, in your game and our game – that’s what keeps me going. That’s why I get up every day. That’s why I can’t sleep at night sometimes. So why would you quit doing that? I haven’t figured that one out yet.

I love this kind of energy from Saban. Inject his vibe right into my veins! Yeah, he might be 70, but he’s too busy trying to win national titles to focus on retiring.

Guys like Saban are simply cut from a different kind of cloth. All they do every single day is focus on winning and dominating their opponents.

When you have that mindset, retirement is the last thing you’re worried about. In many ways, I feel like I’m the same way.

I can sleep when I’m dead and buried. Until then, I have scores to run up and scores to settle. Saban is clearly the same way and his seven national title rings are proof of that fact.

So, if you’re an Alabama fan worried about when the GOAT will hang up his whistle, you can rest easy for the foreseeable future!