Nick Saban Talks About Leadership And Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A Car Crash

Nick Saban shared some powerful thoughts about leadership, and every American should hear his message.

In a video tweeted by @CainClifton_, the legendary Alabama coach and seven-time national champion talked about how it’s harder than ever to find people who want to be leaders. Why? They’re worried about what others might think. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, he pointed to the fact none of Henry Ruggs’ friends took his keys from him the night he allegedly killed a woman in a car crash while drunk.

Henry Ruggs Was Allegedly Driving 156 MPH Seconds Before Fatal Crash, His BAC Was Allegedly Twice The Legal Limit https://t.co/VmMz7VcKcO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

“Probably would have pissed him off. Probably would have made him mad. Probably wouldn’t have thought very much of you for doing that, but would he be better off now or is he be better off where he was going 156 miles per hour and running his ass into somebody and killing them,” Saban stated in the video. You can watch his full thoughts below.

What kind of friend/leader are you? Saban talking about Henry Ruggs really hits hard. It’s not always easy to lead and do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/Qi0vQEjDHo — Cain (@CainClifton_) February 17, 2022

Damn, that video is hard. Watching Nick Saban talk that bluntly about Ruggs allegedly killing a woman while drunk is a real come to Jesus kind of moment.

It’s even tougher to watch when he talks about how Ruggs, who was cut from the Raiders after the alleged crash, was a good kid with no issues at Alabama. It’s a blunt reminder that one decision can derail your life.

Horrifying Video Shows Henry Ruggs Moments After He Allegedly Killed A Woman In A DUI Crash https://t.co/g6uxCu6DSm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2021

He’s also 100% correct about leadership. Being a leader doesn’t mean you always have to be popular. It doesn’t mean you always have to do what people are going to like.

It does mean doing what you believe is best and making tough decisions when the situation calls for it. If someone had taken Ruggs‘ keys away and dealt with his immediate dissatisfaction, the outcome would be a hell of a lot better than just trying to make him happy.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

As always, when Saban talks, it’s wise to listen.