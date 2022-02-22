Antonio Brown Deletes X-Ray Instagram Post After It’s Revealed The Photo Is From October

Antonio Brown managed to embarrass himself in a big way on Instagram with a recent post.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver recently posted an x-ray attempting to prove the Bucs forced him to play hurt against the Jets before he quit the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s just one major problem with the post.

.@AB84 posted a video saying that the #Bucs tried to hurt him intentionally by making him play hurt Brown also said Tom Brady told him he’ll target him if he decided to play through his injury [like a lot of players do weekly] AB received 20 targets on his return on Weeks 16-17 pic.twitter.com/ZhmyqhurR2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2022

According to Dov Kleiman, fans quickly noticed that in the top right corner of the image, it’s dated October 15, 2021, which was months before his meltdown against the Jets.

After the date was noticed, Brown took the post down.

Worth mentioning the MRI Brown shows in the video isn’t from right before his return, it’s from October. Which is 2 months before the #Jets game. He was rehabbing during those two months After that was pointed out on social media, AB deleted the video he uploaded with his claims pic.twitter.com/INib5u6AXq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 21, 2022

What an absolute clown show we’re seeing unfold from Antonio Brown. We are nearly two months removed from his wild meltdown against the Jets, and he still can’t let it go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Antonio Brown After He Strips Down And Quits https://t.co/jZwIkxg4tf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 2, 2022

Not only can he not let it go, he’s posting images from months prior in an attempt to smear the only team that was willing to help him revive his career.

At some point, you simply have to ask whether or not AB is purposely torpedoing any chance he has at returning to the NFL.

Antonio Brown Shares Insanely Stupid Instagram Post. Will He Ever Play In The NFL Again? https://t.co/9r6nZqAIkZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

I can’t wait to see how this train wreck of a war against the Bucs ends!