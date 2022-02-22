Editorial

Antonio Brown Deletes X-Ray Instagram Post After It’s Revealed The Photo Is From October

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown managed to embarrass himself in a big way on Instagram with a recent post.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver recently posted an x-ray attempting to prove the Bucs forced him to play hurt against the Jets before he quit the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s just one major problem with the post.

According to Dov Kleiman, fans quickly noticed that in the top right corner of the image, it’s dated October 15, 2021, which was months before his meltdown against the Jets.

After the date was noticed, Brown took the post down.

What an absolute clown show we’re seeing unfold from Antonio Brown. We are nearly two months removed from his wild meltdown against the Jets, and he still can’t let it go.

Not only can he not let it go, he’s posting images from months prior in an attempt to smear the only team that was willing to help him revive his career.

At some point, you simply have to ask whether or not AB is purposely torpedoing any chance he has at returning to the NFL.

I can’t wait to see how this train wreck of a war against the Bucs ends!