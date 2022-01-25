Editorial

Antonio Brown Says He Wants To Play With Lamar Jackson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Antonio Brown wants to suit up for the Baltimore Ravens.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was asked who he wanted to play with next, and his answer was Lamar Jackson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Furthermore, it sounds like the talented dual-threat passer is also open to the idea. Jackson responded with an emoji on Twitter that seemed to be in approval of Brown’s comments.

I hate to burst Antonio Brown and Lamar Jackson’s bubbles here, but does anyone on the planet think John Harbaugh wants to deal with AB?

I think the answer to that is no. Again, the man quit on his team during a game late in the season. His career is over.

AB can talk all day long about who he wants to play with, but that doesn’t mean any team has interest in signing him.

It’s borderline impossible for me to imagine a situation where he would be signed to a new deal.

Of course, the NFL is a wild place and anything is possible, but I’m not sold on it happening at all. We’ll see if I’m proven wrong!