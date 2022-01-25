Antonio Brown Says He Wants To Play With Lamar Jackson

Antonio Brown wants to suit up for the Baltimore Ravens.

During a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver was asked who he wanted to play with next, and his answer was Lamar Jackson.

AB went on I AM ATHLETE and said he’s ready to play with Lamar Jackson 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/AaxoHrEcl1 — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) January 24, 2022

Furthermore, it sounds like the talented dual-threat passer is also open to the idea. Jackson responded with an emoji on Twitter that seemed to be in approval of Brown’s comments.

I hate to burst Antonio Brown and Lamar Jackson’s bubbles here, but does anyone on the planet think John Harbaugh wants to deal with AB?

I think the answer to that is no. Again, the man quit on his team during a game late in the season. His career is over.

AB can talk all day long about who he wants to play with, but that doesn’t mean any team has interest in signing him.

It’s borderline impossible for me to imagine a situation where he would be signed to a new deal.

Of course, the NFL is a wild place and anything is possible, but I’m not sold on it happening at all. We’ll see if I’m proven wrong!