Mike Bloomberg: Democrats On Track For A ‘Wipeout’ In November

Former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg warned in an op-ed Tuesday that his party was “headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot.”

Bloomberg called out Democrats’ far-left wing, pointing to the ouster of three San Francisco school board members by mostly Democratic voters.

“Coming from America’s most liberal city, these results should translate into a 7 to 8 on the Richter scale, because the three main factors that drove the recall are not unique to the Bay Area,” Bloomberg wrote, pointing to surprise Republican victories in the traditionally blue states of Virginia and New Jersey. (RELATED: New Jersey Gov Barely Hangs On To Reelection After State Voted For Biden By 16 Points)

I’m concerned that, without an immediate course correction, Democrats are headed for a wipeout in November up-and-down the ballot. https://t.co/oGAmVYTVV0 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 22, 2022

“The school board members seemed more concerned with political correctness than educating children. Instead of reopening schools, they spent their time renaming them, stripping off the names of historic figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln before a public outcry forced them to reverse course,” Bloomberg added.

Bloomberg said that Democrats needed to change their rhetoric on schools, criticizing those who have pushed to keep them closed, and called on them to embrace a “practical problem-solver” mentality on issues like education and crime.

“Swing voters will decide the 2022 midterm elections, and right now, polls show they are swinging away from Democrats,” Bloomberg said. “The earthquake that shook San Francisco needs to shake up our party, before voters do it themselves in November.”

