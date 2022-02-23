‘You Would’ve Sold The Country’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Accuse Republicans Of Wanting ‘To Bond’ With Russia

“The View” co-hosts took shots at Republicans on Wednesday for their remarks on Russia, then them of wanting to “bond” with the country.

The co-hosts played a Tuesday recording of former President Donald Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official recognition of two separatist-controlled territories in Ukraine as “genius” and “wonderful” during an appearance on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.” The former president stated the current conflict with Russia “never would have happened” if he were in office.

“No, you would’ve sold the country, but that’s something else,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Says Trump Was Not ‘Legitimately Elected,’ Continues To Blame Russia In ‘View’ Rant)

“That is the dumbest remark and a lot of people in the GOP right now are buying this lie that he would have solved the problem,” host Joy Behar added. “He would’ve said ‘here is Ukraine, take it.’ And I’m gonna build a casino there any minute now.”

WATCH:

Co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Trump was trying to “get Ukraine’s help” in the last election. Behar then said Trump’s remarks are “traitor’s behavior” and that Republicans are becoming the Russians who they “once fought.”

The hosts then aired Tuesday footage of Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson saying that Putin never called him a “racist,” “threatened” to fire him for disagreeing with his opinion, or “eat dogs.”

“Does he [Putin] inject bleach? I don’t think he does that either,” Behar said.

Goldberg claimed conservatives are backing Russia due to their Christian values and mistreatment of minority and LGBTQ communities.

“I’m not surprised that they really love the idea of this because it kind of sounds like they’re admiring a guy who rigs elections and is a son of macho leader and it’s an all bright nation and it’s a very, very Christian nation,” Goldberg said. “And, they are not good to LGBTQ people or people of any color. And it sounds kind of like this is what they would like to bond with.”

Trump argued in his Tuesday statement that Putin took recent steps with the territories of Ukraine because he knew President Joe Biden’s response would be “weak.” He also argued that the Russian president is “getting what he always wanted” amid the oil and gas price surge.