Woman Goes Crazy In A Jack In The Box Demanding Extra Ranch In Insane Viral Video

A woman is blowing up the internet for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @CallMeeChoc, a woman crawled through the window of a Jack in the Box restaurant and flipped out because she wanted some extra ranch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the wild videos you see on the internet today, I can promise this will be near the top of the list. Enjoy!

LISTEN! Mfs dont play about their extra ranch😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CDvPLHEYKV — ᔕEᒪᖴIᔕᕼ (@CallMeeChoc) February 20, 2022

I will never understand what the hell is wrong with some people. I just don’t get it at all. What the hell would drive a person to crawl through a drive-through window demanding more ranch dressing?

First off, ranch isn’t even that good! If you’re going to crawl through a window demanding a condiment, at least demand a serviceable one like honey mustard.

I’m also incredibly impressed by how the employees kept it together. I can promise you my reaction would not have been the same.

If you barge into my work space and start flipping out, you and I are going to have some words, and they likely won’t be polite.

In this case, cooler heads prevailed.

People seriously need to start learning how to make better decisions.