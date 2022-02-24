CPAC Crowd Erupts When Gov. DeSantis Says He’ll Send Illegal Immigrants To Delaware

A crowd erupted when Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will send illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware at Thursday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Since I became governor, we banned sanctuary cities in the state of Florida,” DeSantis began. “And we are in the process of getting money from the state legislature so that if Biden is dumping illegal aliens into Florida from the southern border, I’m rerouting them to Delaware.”

The crowd stood and erupted in cheer at his statement.

“We will in D.C. and Hollywood as well,” the governor continued.

DeSantis previously made similar remarks at a Nov. 10 press conference responding to the Biden administration reportedly flying more than 70-night time flights into Jacksonville carrying illegal immigrants, the Washington Examiner reported. Migrants, mostly Haitians, were spotted boarding planes to Florida, New York, and Maryland at a Texas airport and entered buses all under the presence of law enforcement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki previously said that it “should be no surprise” that the administration is flying migrants to Florida and New York. (RELATED: DeSantis Prohibits Florida Agencies From Assisting Biden Admin In Transporting Migrants)

The governor issued an executive order in September to prohibit Florida agencies from assisting the administration in transporting illegal immigrants. He also announced his plan to sue Biden for its “catch and release” program, a process where certain immigrants are apprehended and released from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to await their pending court hearings.

The governor signed anti-sanctuary city legislation into law in June 2019 that prohibits cities from adopting “sanctuary” policies and requires local governments to cooperate with Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The City of Miami and activist groups sued DeSantis in July 2019 for banning sanctuary cities. The groups, including The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Florida Immigration Coalition, filed the suit on the grounds of alleged racial profiling and decreased trust in law enforcement.