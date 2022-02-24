Guy Gets Destroyed In Crazy Viral Fight Video

A guy got absolutely obliterated in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @SpinninBackfist (via TikTok user @haymakers), two guys were in an MMA gym exchanging words when things took a turn for the worse.

One of the guys unleashed a flurry of punches and absolutely annihilated the other guy. You can watch the insane video below.

Just like that (tiktok: haymakers) pic.twitter.com/s2J4IRWN3t — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 23, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the craziest fight videos that we’ve seen in some time. That dude dropped the other guy so quickly that if you blinked, you might have missed it.

I can’t tell whether or not he knocked the other guy out, but I can promise you that he’s in bad shape either way.

You can’t take that many punches to the face and just pop back up without issues. That’s not how it happens.

Having said that, I would love to know what started this fight. I couldn’t understand a single word of what was being said, but it didn’t seem like a friendly exchange.

The fact one of the guys decided to drop the other should tell you everything you need to know.

Let us know your thoughts on the wild fight in the comments below.