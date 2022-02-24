Georgetown Basketball Coach Patrick Ewing Supports Getting Rid Of The Handshake Line After The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl

Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing isn’t a big fan of shaking hands after a game.

Eliminating the handshake line has been a hot topic ever since Michigan coach Juwan Howard kicked off a brawl against Wisconsin when he hit an assistant coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While eliminating the handshake line is a legit insane idea, some people support it, and you can add Ewing to the list.

New Angle Shows Insane Carnage Of The Wisconsin/Michigan Brawl https://t.co/qhxH4nGKjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

“I don’t like the handshake line. I don’t like it because anything is possible. You’re just getting through a heated battle, a heated game and anything can happen to make things worse, which is what happened in that situation. If it’s my call, I think we should just take away the handshake line. Just do like we did last year in COVID. You wave bye and you move on,” Ewing explained on a radio show in Toronto, according to Audacy.com.

Juwan Howard’s five game suspension for attacking a Wisconsin coach is an absolute joke. The Michigan coach should be investigated by the FBI and banned for the rest of the season, according to @dhookstead. pic.twitter.com/xaJ8ZKhOBq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2022

This is honestly the dumbest debate in all of sports, and we shouldn’t look at it as anything less than that. If you aren’t man enough to shake hands after a game, you don’t belong in sports.

What the hell are we teaching athletes if we tell them win or lose, they can just walk off the court without showing some respect?

When did sportsmanship in this country start to mean so little?

Idiots are trying to ban the handshake line in sports after Michigan attacked Wisconsin’s basketball team. Win or lose, you should behave like a champion. If you’re against handshake lines, you’re a weak person who should be ignored. pic.twitter.com/KIvA5U0gKG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2022

Eliminating the handshake line is the latest example of the weakness consuming sports and America. This nonsense needs to end ASAP.