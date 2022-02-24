Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Be Honored At NAACP Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be honored Saturday at the NAACP Awards, with the royal couple calling it a “true honor.”

“It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared in a statement, People magazine reported in a piece published Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given the President's Award which recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, the outlet noted.

The royal member's Archewell Foundation has helped out others during the pandemic. It has also fought for racial justice and focused its attention on the Black Lives Matter movement, the report noted.

Harry and Meghan have also worked with the NAACP and created a new award that will recognize leaders creating transformational change. The award gives one honoree a $100,000 unrestricted stipend to be used to continue to make an impact in the field where social justice and technology connect, the report noted.

“We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards,” the duke and duchess shared in the statement.