Comedian Tim Dillon Suggests Americans Focus On Our Real Enemies Instead Of ‘Your Neighbor Who Thinks Slightly Differently Than You’

Tim Dillon had a great take in response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Right now, the Russians are fighting their way through Ukraine as the Ukrainians battle like hell to repel the invasion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the invasion and the outbreak of war, the star comedian tweeted, “Maybe the enemies are China and Russia and not your neighbor who thinks slightly differently than you.”

Maybe the enemies are China and Russia and not your neighbor who thinks slightly differently than you. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 24, 2022

He also added, “This doesn’t absolve the US of its many problems or the rotten people who continue to create them. It’s the reality that you have more in common with your domestic political opposition in America than you have with the ruling party in China. If you don’t think so you’re dumb.”

This doesn’t absolve the US of its many problems or the rotten people who continue to create them. It’s the reality that you have more in common with your domestic political opposition in America than you have with the ruling party in China. If you don’t think so you’re dumb. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 24, 2022

It’s insane that it even needed to be said, but here we are. Welcome to America in 2022. People treat fellow citizens who are different as if they’re the ultimate enemy.

Folks, if you don’t realize by now that America has real enemies outside our own borders, some of whom are armed with nuclear weapons, you’re never going to get it.

Russia has invaded Ukraine and there might be only one plan left to beat back Putin’s forces. Go full Red Dawn! pic.twitter.com/sKNvApFcgM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 24, 2022

Believe it or not, it’s 100% okay to disagree with someone and still be friends with them. I have friends all over the spectrum and that’s what keeps things interesting.

When a comedian has to point that out, you know we’ve fallen far as a society.

Props to Dillon for saying what needed to be said.