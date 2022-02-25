Online Trolls Claim To Be Subscribing Leaked Russian Govt Emails To Porn Sites

Individuals claiming to be affiliated with hacking collective Anonymous said Friday they had breached the Russian Ministry of Defense’s website and leaked government emails, prompting many social media users to claim they were subscribing the emails to dating and porn sites.

A Twitter account purporting to belong to Anonymous linked to a file in a now-deleted tweet Friday which the account claimed contained leaked Russian government data. The reportedly leaked data contains emails and passwords that appear to belong to Russian officials in various branches of government, according to a review by the Daily Caller News Foundation; however, the DCNF could not confirm the emails were genuine. (RELATED: Crowdfunding Platform Supporting Freedom Convoy Hacked, Leak Site Says)

It’s unclear whether the data is new or from a previous hack, as some of the emails reportedly match those contained in other leaks, according to Daily Dot reporter Mikael Thalen. This did not appear to deter social media users, who claimed they signed the emails up for a variety of subscriptions including dating services, porn sites and extended car warranties.

“Just signed them all up for christiansingles.com,” one Twitter user claimed.

Just signed them all up for https://t.co/5IbY4v6te5 — ⭕️ (@__Sense__) February 25, 2022

“Looks like everyone is gonna get that extended car warranty after all,” one user said. Other users claimed they were signing the emails up to junk and spam subscriptions.

“Im signing them on porn sites,” another user claimed.

guys search for some crypto currencies info and crypto wallets and donate to ukraine citizens less go im signing them on porn sites — InYaahFacee (@InYaahFacee) February 25, 2022

The original tweet containing the hacked data was removed Friday several hours after first being posted, and was deemed to be in violation of Twitter’s rules. Twitter did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The alleged hack follows an announcement from one of the Twitter accounts believed to belong to Anonymous stating that the organization had declared “cyber war” on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment to confirm the hack.

