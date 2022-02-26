‘It’s Another Left-Wing Pick’: Rep. Jim Jordan Reacts To Biden’s SCOTUS Nominee

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan branded President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee as “another left-wing pick” while appearing on “FOX & Friends Saturday.”

Biden announced Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his Supreme Court nominee Friday. Jackson is one of Biden’s most high-profile judicial nominees and was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2021. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Lays Out The Investigations Americans Might See If Republicans Win Back The Majority)

WATCH:



“Well I think it’s another left-wing pick,” Jordan said on FOX. “It’s interesting that the Arabella Advisory Group – this left-wing group – is the one behind pushing her. It’s also interesting; that group, their key lawyer who they pay all kinds of money to, is Marc Elias. The same Marc Elias who was in the Durham filing, who was helping this whole process of framing President Trump.”

Going on to say that Jackson is “pretty radical,” Jordan went further to say her stance is “wrong” on parental rights, such as school choice, the first amendment, the second amendment, as well as “other issues.”

When asked by host Pete Hegseth if “there are votes in the Senate” to stop Jackson’s nomination, Jordan said, “I hope so.”

“You don’t want someone that radical,” Jordan continued. “Particularly with what we have seen happen to our First Amendment liberties over the last year. You really want someone who has full respect for the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

Biden vowed to announce his pick before the end of February after Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire. Biden reiterated his promise to nominate a black woman, and Jackson was long viewed as one of the front-runners.

Prior to serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Jackson was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2013 to the U.S. District Court for D.C. She also has a background as an assistant federal public defender and clerked for Breyer in 1999.