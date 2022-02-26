Sean McVay Won’t Leave The Rams For A TV Job

Sean McVay has made a decision on his future in the NFL.

There has been serious chatter about the Rams head coach potentially leaving the team to pursue a lucrative TV deal. Well, it's not going to happen.

According to Adam Schefter, McVay told ESPN he’s sticking with the Rams and won’t pursue a television opportunity right now.

Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title. pic.twitter.com/0eUHzQ7Zue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

According to Andrew Marchand, there’s a chance Amazon would have paid McVay as much as $100 million over five years.

Seeing as how the Super Bowl champion turned down a bag to be on TV, you have to imagine the Rams are going to take good care of him.

McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. … On to the next one …. https://t.co/lcRtFjtWcr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2022

If you’re a fan of the Rams, this is huge news and it’s a reason to smile. McVay just led the Rams to a Super Bowl win behind Stafford’s arm, and the team will now look to run it back.

With Stafford, McVay and other key pieces returning, you have to think the Rams have a very solid chance at repeating.

At the age of 36, McVay has already taken the league by storm, and he’s probably only just getting started. It should be a ton of fun to see what he does in the coming years.

The man is an absolute star!