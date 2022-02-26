Editorial

Sean McVay Won’t Leave The Rams For A TV Job

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sean McVay has made a decision on his future in the NFL.

There has been serious chatter about the Rams head coach potentially leaving the team to pursue a lucrative TV deal. Well, it’s not going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, McVay told ESPN he’s sticking with the Rams and won’t pursue a television opportunity right now.

According to Andrew Marchand, there’s a chance Amazon would have paid McVay as much as $100 million over five years.

Seeing as how the Super Bowl champion turned down a bag to be on TV, you have to imagine the Rams are going to take good care of him.

If you’re a fan of the Rams, this is huge news and it’s a reason to smile. McVay just led the Rams to a Super Bowl win behind Stafford’s arm, and the team will now look to run it back.

With Stafford, McVay and other key pieces returning, you have to think the Rams have a very solid chance at repeating.

At the age of 36, McVay has already taken the league by storm, and he’s probably only just getting started. It should be a ton of fun to see what he does in the coming years.

The man is an absolute star!