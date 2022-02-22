Matthew Stafford Address Photographer Falling, Says He ‘Apologized To Her’ For His Reaction

Matthew Stafford has broken his silence on his reaction to seeing a photographer fall.

During the Super Bowl parade for the Rams, a female photographer fell and fractured her spine, and Stafford was caught on camera walking away and looking shocked.

His wife did step up and see what was going on. Now, he’s addressed his unfortunate reaction, which came after some partying.

Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it pic.twitter.com/FmzGJNZQXf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2022

“That obviously happened really quickly and suddenly and unexpectedly and I wish I had a better reaction in the moment. I didn’t. I apologized to her for that. But I’m glad that all in all she’s doing alright,” the Rams star quarterback said on his wife’s podcast, according to BroBible.

I said it before, and I’ll say it again. People way overreacted to the video of Stafford walking away from the woman.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Has Incredible Reaction To Seeing A Woman Fall https://t.co/2iYxCy00ek — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

Was it good, especially given the fact it later came out she fractured her spine? No, but people are treating him like he’s a criminal.

He was openly hammering drinks, and people are acting like he should have made a more rational decision. To the surprise of many, when you’re drinking alcohol, your decision making isn’t great.

‘Celebrating This Sh*t’: Matthew Stafford Hammers A Drink In Epic Video https://t.co/44Gga6XC3u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 18, 2022

Stafford apologized, and it’s now time to move on! Stop treating the man like a war criminal because he enjoyed a few adult beverages and then made a poor choice.