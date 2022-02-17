Matthew Stafford Has Unreal Reaction To A Woman Falling During The Rams Super Bowl Parade

Matthew Stafford had an incredible reaction to a woman falling Wednesday.

During the Super Bowl parade for the Rams, a woman taking photos fell down right in front of Stafford and his wife Kelly, and his facial expression was one of absolute shock. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Then, the star quarterback turned away as his wife dealt with it! Watch the situation unfold below.

Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it pic.twitter.com/FmzGJNZQXf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2022

Now, a lot of people are trying to crush Stafford for this online because he didn’t rush to her aid, but if you all saw the Super Bowl parade, you’d probably know why.

Stafford was simply on a different level, and he openly chugged a drink in front of the entire crowd.

‘Celebrating This Sh*t’: Matthew Stafford Hammers A Drink In Epic Video https://t.co/44Gga7fcV2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

So, I’m not 100% convinced that Stafford even fully understood what had just happened, and his reaction time seemed incredibly slow.

Again, the man just won the Super Bowl and was housing drinks. Is that really the guy you want to jump to your aid? I don’t think so. He might only make things worse.

Matt Stafford thinks this parade is in St Louis pic.twitter.com/KV8IioUfCE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2022

Luckily, Kelly was there to save the day after Stafford gave us a reaction for the ages. What an incredible video!